Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

