Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

