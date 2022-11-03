Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.72. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 636,527 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NR. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Newpark Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $329 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.94.
Insider Activity
In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 213,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
