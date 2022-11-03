NEXGEL (NXGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a negative net margin of 309.81%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

