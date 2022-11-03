NEXGEL (NXGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a negative net margin of 309.81%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
NEXGEL Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NXGL stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL
About NEXGEL
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXGEL (NXGL)
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.