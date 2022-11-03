Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $535.65 million and $6.24 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.