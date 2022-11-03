Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
NKLA opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Further Reading
