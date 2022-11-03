NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $990,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. KE comprises approximately 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in KE by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in KE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 549,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -2.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

