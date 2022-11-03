NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,949 Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. Prenetics Global Limited has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Prenetics Global

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

