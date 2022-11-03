NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $2.93 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Yum China makes up about 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 425.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 29.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $771,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

