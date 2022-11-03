NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $36.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,000. Alphabet accounts for 9.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,803 shares of company stock worth $17,940,206. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 3,270,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

