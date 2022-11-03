Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($12.80) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
