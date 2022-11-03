Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) to Hold

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from €70.00 ($70.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

LYSFY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

