Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) to Hold

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from €70.00 ($70.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance
LYSFY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.
About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
