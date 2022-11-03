Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after acquiring an additional 422,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. 178,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

