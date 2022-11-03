Northeast Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 14,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,649. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.