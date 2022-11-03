Northeast Investment Management Has $21 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 166.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 227.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 113,431 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

