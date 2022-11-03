Northeast Investment Management Sells 6,688 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 297,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,901,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 590,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $103,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.59. 73,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

