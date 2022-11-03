Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.00 million. Nova also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.75.

Nova Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Nova stock traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 245,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Nova will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nova by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nova by 6.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

