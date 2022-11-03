Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.02

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.02 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 73.92 ($0.85), with a volume of 36775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.68 ($0.83).

Novacyt Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £52.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

