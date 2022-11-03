Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 4859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

