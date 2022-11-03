null (LON:IDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.10

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.10 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 207.10 ($2.39), with a volume of 4268128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.30 ($2.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of null from GBX 144 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.89) target price on shares of null in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on null from GBX 270 ($3.12) to GBX 190 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

null Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

null Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

