Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.70. 86,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 354,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Specifically, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,652 shares of company stock worth $862,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

