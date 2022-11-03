Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 86,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 354,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Specifically, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,135,913 shares in the company, valued at $41,052,247.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,652 shares of company stock worth $862,522 in the last ninety days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

