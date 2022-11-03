Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,258. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 122,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

