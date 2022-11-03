Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 8,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

