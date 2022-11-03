Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JFR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,045. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

