Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 95,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

