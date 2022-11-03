Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JGH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 95,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.09.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
