Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 95,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

