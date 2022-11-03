Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $15.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

