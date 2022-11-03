Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $15.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.