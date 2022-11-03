Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NIQ stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,779,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

