Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMT remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
