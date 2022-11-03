Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMT remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

