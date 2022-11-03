Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JLS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 22,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.