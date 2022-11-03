Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,324. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

