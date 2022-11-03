Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

