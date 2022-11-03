Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.29.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
