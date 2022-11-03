Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
