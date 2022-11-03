Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

