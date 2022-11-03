Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXJ opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

