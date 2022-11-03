Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 42,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $420,846.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.