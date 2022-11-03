Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NUO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 37,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,594. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

