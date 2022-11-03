Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NUO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 37,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,594. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
