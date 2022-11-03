Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

JPS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,117. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

