Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
JPS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,117. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
