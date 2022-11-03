Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

JRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 4,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.