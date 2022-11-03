Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
JRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 4,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
