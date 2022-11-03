Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 44,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.