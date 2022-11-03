Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPVGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 44,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

