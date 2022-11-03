Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,980 shares.The stock last traded at $28.42 and had previously closed at $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Nuvei Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Nuvei by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 950,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

