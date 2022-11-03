NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

