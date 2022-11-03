NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

