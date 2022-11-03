NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXPI opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

