Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 162,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

