Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,492,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.