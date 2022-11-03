Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.78 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $298.00 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.04 or 0.07581059 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00090355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.059569 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,526,313.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.