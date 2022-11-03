Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.95 and last traded at 1.95, with a volume of 64815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 10.30.

Oatly Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Oatly Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Oatly Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Oatly Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

