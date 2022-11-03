OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

