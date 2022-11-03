OKC Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for about $16.60 or 0.00081869 BTC on popular exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $4.27 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.