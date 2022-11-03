OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 86,399 Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,399 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 31.70% of Global X Solar ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RAYS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

